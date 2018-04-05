Nigeria: Lagos State Youths Speak ... As NFC Trains 115 of Them in Film Production

Youths of Lagos State have asked the Nigerian Film Corporation, NFC, and the Lagos State Government to sustain its partnership on the Film Training Workshop Series for the interest of their future. Speaking on Wednesday, March 28th, at the closing ceremony of the one-week film training workshop which held in Lagos, cross section of participants, mainly Youths, drawn from the 57 Local Government and Development Areas of Lagos State said that the film training workshop has armed them to be able to seek alternative sources of wealth and job creation, and not wait for government for employment.

The excited participants praised the NFC for the level of resources deployed for the workshop and promised to effectively deploy the skills acquired during the training for a better Nigeria. The Government of Lagos State was equally commended for creating the opportunity for the training workshop, which the youths craved, should be sustained and expanded to accommodate more youths.

NFC's Managing Director, Dr. Chidia Maduekwe at the closing ceremony admonished the trainees to create the impact required of them as a result of the one week training. He assured that the Corporation has taken up the issues of training and capacity building for the film industry and is frontally addressing them. Dr. Maduekwe was represented by Mr. Simon Inegedu, Zonal Director of NFC Lagos Office.

During the one-week training workshop, participants received one-on-one coaching in digital cinematography, scripting and directing, production management, still photography, editing and sound design and production; as well as the development of post training networks that comes with valuable addition to the training.

Participants undertook the production of a short film titled "Ashake" which was shown as part of the closing ceremony on the one-week film training workshop.

Earlier at the opening ceremony on Monday, March 26th, Mr. Dele Balogun, Executive Secretary of Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, charged participants to ensure that they adequately took the opportunity offered them by the State Government seriously. The Lagos State Government "remains strongly committed to capacity building, entrepreneurship empowerment and sustainable youth development" Balogun said, while presenting his address to participants.

A total of 115 Youths participated in the one-week film training workshop.