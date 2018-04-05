Nigeria: Police Arrest Pastor Who Allegedly Buried Lover in Church

The Ogun State police command has revealed details of how a pastor who allegedly hacked his secret lover and buried her in the church premises was apprehended. The police described his arrest as a product of painstaking technical intelligence investigation and vowed to bring the perpetrators to book.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Illyasu, said the pastor severed some parts of the woman's body for reasons best known to him. "On March 26, 2018, the command received a report of missing person at our Divisional Headquarters in Ewekoro. The case was reported by one Adebola Saheed who reported that his younger sister, one Raliat Sanni, aged 35 left home on March 21 and was yet to return.

"On the strength of the report, our operatives at Ewekoro Division led by Sp Oluwarotimi Jeje, the Divisional Police Officer, swung into action and embarked on technical intelligence investigation, upon discreet analysis of facts surrounding the disappearance of the victim, the last person who was seen with the missing person was uncovered, in person of one Pastor Elijah Ipense Oluwatobiloba in charge of Cherubim & Seraphim white garment church Elebute area of Ewekoro.

"The so-called pastor was promptly arrested and thoroughly interrogated. In the course of interrogation, the pastor confessed killing the victim and buried her inside his church after removing her head and two hands for reasons only known to him and God. He also mentioned one Pastor Daniel Sopeju of Iyana Egbado as his accomplice.

"This is the height of wickedness that can be meted out to a fellow human being. It will interest you to know that the victim was a secret lover to the pastor who eventually hacked her to death," the police boss said.