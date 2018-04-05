5 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Luanda's Airport Resumes Flights After Incident With Airplane

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Luanda's 4 de Fevereiro Internacional Airport reopened its runway Wednesday at dawn after been closed for six hours due to an incident with an Angolan company' s airplane, said to ANGOP a source from the institution.

According to the source, the small-sized airplane E120 plate D2-FET belonging to Air Jet, had an emergency landing due to some technical problems, blocking the runway.

Due to this incident, at least two airplanes of the Angolan Airlines (TAAG) from Johannesburg and Lisbon were forced to land in Kinshasa, Democratic republic of Congo (DRC).

However, the TAAG's spokesperson, Carlos Vicente, explained that the two airplanes have already returned to Luanda.

"The consequences are many and the losses huge. We had to pay for the space where the aircraft were parked and the fuel costs. We were forced to delay other flights, in addition to the embarrassments created to passengers in general, and in particular those who were in transit to other regions, "The official lamented.

The incident made no casualties.

Angola

Vice President Returns to Luanda

The Angolan Vice President, Bornito de Sousa, returned Wednesday afternoon to Luanda after chairing, in representation… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.