Angola: Luanda's Airport Resumes Flights After Incident With Airplane

Luanda — Luanda's 4 de Fevereiro Internacional Airport reopened its runway Wednesday at dawn after been closed for six hours due to an incident with an Angolan company' s airplane, said to ANGOP a source from the institution.

According to the source, the small-sized airplane E120 plate D2-FET belonging to Air Jet, had an emergency landing due to some technical problems, blocking the runway.

Due to this incident, at least two airplanes of the Angolan Airlines (TAAG) from Johannesburg and Lisbon were forced to land in Kinshasa, Democratic republic of Congo (DRC).

However, the TAAG's spokesperson, Carlos Vicente, explained that the two airplanes have already returned to Luanda.

"The consequences are many and the losses huge. We had to pay for the space where the aircraft were parked and the fuel costs. We were forced to delay other flights, in addition to the embarrassments created to passengers in general, and in particular those who were in transit to other regions, "The official lamented.

The incident made no casualties.