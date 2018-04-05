5 April 2018

Tunisian Neji Al Anwali Wins Sheikh Zayed Book Award in Translation

The Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA) in the Translation category was awarded to Tunisian philosopher and translator Neji Al Anwali for his translation of the book "Aesthetic Theory" from German to Arabic, published by Dar al Jamal.

This new Tunisian distinction was awarded during the announcement of the 12th edition of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award winners on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

Al Anwali's translation into Arabic of the "Aesthetic Theory" book, originally written by German philosopher Theodor W. Adorno, Al Anwali, is "rigorous and direct," according to a press release by the award organisers.

