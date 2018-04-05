Kenya: 10-Year Old Nakuru Boy Honoured for Parenting Role

Photo: Irene Monare/Capital FM

Nakuru — The Bridge Academies International has honoured a 10-year-old boy who tirelessly shuttled between schoolwork, house chores and ensuring that his disabled mother reported to her small business every day.

Kevin Momanyi was honoured at a ceremony hosted by Nominated MP David ole Sankok at his school in the low-income estate of Kaptembwa, Nakuru County.

The story of Momanyi came to the light when a feature on his day-to-day activities aired on one of the TV stations.

Despite waking up way earlier that most of his age mates, Momanyi, a class four student at Bridge Jasho Nyingi Academy - Kaptembwa was always the last to start classes because he had to prepare breakfast for his disabled mother and his siblings and prepare them for school.

His siblings would head to school while their brother would first ensure that he pushed his mother's broken wheelchair to her place of work before joining them.

As if that was not enough, Momanyi would be required to leave school earlier than his peers especially now during the rainy season, pick his mother from work and go home to start from where he left.

The school management of Bridge Jasho Nyingi Academy where he and his siblings have been schooling free of charge since nursery school understood Momanyi's plight and allowed him to come late and leave early to allow him time to attend to other chores.

Momanyi took the role of running the house chores and escorting his mother to work after his elder sister joined college. According to his teachers, shuttling between class work and home chores has adversely affected his performance.

His story took a turn for better when it aired touching hundreds of well-wishers among them organisations such as United Kingdom-based Olympia Foundation, Cess Foundation.

Residents were willing to pool resources to help ease Master Momanyi's burden but before they could do so, luck came knocking on the family's door as Sankok donated a tricycle to his mother, Irene Monare.

Monare, 32 suffered a polio attack when she was a child and her problem was compounded by the demise of her parents before she could join college.

As if that was not enough, she conceived her first child at the age of 14 but that did not deter her from continuing her education where she studied secretarial work.

Her firstborn daughter is at Lower Kabete Technical College.

During the ceremony, Olympia Foundation also donated a wheelchair to help Monare move around the house while Cess Foundation gave food and cash.

Bridge National Parents Association officials and a section of members also attended the ceremony and gave their donations.