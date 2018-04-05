5 April 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nairobi's Most Wanted Gangster Queen Arrested

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
Gang leader Lavender Akinyi Ogilo.

Detectives have arrested Lavender Akinyi Ogilo, a woman who has been on their list of most wanted gangsters in Nairobi.

Lavender was arrested on Tuesday after police raided her house in Ruaka, Nairobi.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has described Lavender as the head of a gang of four that targets upmarket neighbourhoods.

The gang has been terrorising residents of Muthaiga, Lavington and Kileleshwa for the last three years.

They were recently captured in CCTV cameras robbing residents of Muthaiga.

Laveder is being held at Kilimani Police Station.

Kenya

10-Year Old Nakuru Boy Honoured for Parenting Role

The Bridge Academies International has honoured a 10-year-old boy who tirelessly shuttled between schoolwork, house… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.