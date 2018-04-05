5 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Christian Churches Recommend Combat Against Corruption

Luanda — The Christian Churches in Angola recommended the government to continue the combat against corruption and ensure that the process of recovering state assets be smoothly conducted, so as to serve the country?s development impetus.

The recommendation was conveyed on Wednesday by the general secretary of the Christian Churches Council of Angola (CICA), Deolinda Dorcas Teca, during the celebration of the 16th anniversary of effective peace in the country.

She also underscored that the country is currently improving in terms of operation of the institutions, which shows an increasing signal of democratization.

She also stressed that it was paramount for the government to implement serious policies turned to the fight against hunger and poverty.

The ecumenical religious service, held to salute the Peace and National Reconciliation Day, marked on April 04, was attended by the governor of Luanda Province, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, among other state personalities.

