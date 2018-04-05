Photo: The Observer

Dr Violet Kajubiri being sworn in as Education Service Commission commissioner in 2010.

Kampala — President Museveni has nominated his sister, Dr Violet Kajubiri, for the position of deputy chairperson of the Education Service Commission (ESC).

The commission advises the President on matters of education and appointing all personnel in the education service. It also oversees both the teaching and non-teaching staff of post-primary and tertiary institutions, except national universities.

Mr Museveni did not give any explanation for the nomination of his sibling as has been his practice in almost all appointments.

Article 167(2) of the Constitution allows the President to appoint the chair, vice chair and members of ESC.

Dr Kajubiri is a seasoned hand on matters education. She has in the past worked as a research fellow in Germany's Bremen State and as a member of the Presidential Visitation Committee on Public Universities in Uganda, to mention but a few.

Mr Museveni also nominated Mr Johnson Malinga to be a member of the commission.

For the Human Rights Commission (UHRC), Mr Museveni nominated Mr Fred Ruhindi, the former Attorney General, and Mr Rusoke Ruhindi, to be commissioners.

UHRC is mandated by the Constitution to investigate at its own initiative or any complaint against the violation of human rights.

The head of state wants Parliament to renew the terms of Public Service Commission (PSC) staff. They include Mr Ralph Ochan, the chairperson, Ms Hilda Musubira, the deputy and Ms Winnie Agnes Kabogoza-Musoke and Ms Jamilah Kamulegaya, who are members.

The other PSC members are Ms Ida Kagoya Tarinyeba, Mr Francis Oryang-Lagony, Ms Benigna Mukiibi, Mr Johnson Bitarabeho, and Mr Laban Nini Kirya.

The PSC, among other functions, reviews the terms and conditions of service, standing orders, training and qualifications of public officers.

The aforementioned nominees will appear before the Parliament's Appointments Committee on April 12 for vetting. Parliament has requested them to show up on the appointed date with their résumés.