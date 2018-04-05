Kenya: Polygamy Is Not a Cure for Infidelity

opinion

There's a lady who's come to the forefront in the news lately talking about how polygamy should be brought back into active and legalised practice in Kenyan society. She says that monogamy is the reason we have many problems today, such as children being raised in the absence of fathers and such things. The Atheists Society of Kenya has also come forward to support her claims, saying that polygamy will help reduce the rampant scourge of infidelity in our country.

I don't even know where to begin with calling out this tripe. I find it interesting that someone must have felt that it made the most sense to get a woman to champion this cause - after all, it is women who suffer most from polygamy (minimalised resources, etc.), and therefore, if it is a fellow woman endorsing it, then it must be all right, right?

POVERTY

Wrong. Studies show that polygamy results in a greater degree of poverty than monogamy does. If someone is doing the now-frowned upon practice of wife inheritance, there are diseases that can be spread faster, obviously, outside of the clear benefits of a woman having a man to take care of her and her children, and continue her dead husband's line. Thankfully, in this day and age, this doesn't need to happen, because women can - surprise! - support themselves.

Which brings me to my next point: being able to afford a larger family. If men should be allowed polygamy - which, to be honest, in its essence, can be seen as a form of polyamory - then women should be allowed polyandry as well. Or is it that men are the only ones who need more than one partner? If anything, women are the ones who need more help, if you compare the ratio of deadbeat dads to absentee moms. The difference is vast - not because they aren't there, but because they are quite rare. And polygamy won't help there either. If a man wants to leave, he will leave, baby number 3 or not. Making his children someone else's will not change the fact that he is a deadbeat dad. Father figures can also be found in male relatives - it doesn't have to be sexually transmitted. If you're letting men have more than one wife, women should be allowed to have more than one husband - because we can afford it now, too!

Back in the day, a man was allowed to take on one more wife if he could prove that he could. I think the same should stand for now, if people are so insistent on a return to the dark ages. This man - or woman - should show that he can afford and has afforded his wife and children so far. Are they well fed and clothed? Are they loved? Do they feel emotionally supported? Does their father talk to them more than once a week when he's asking for a weekly report card? There should be testimonials, if not a whole case brought forward to a discerning jury, inclusive of bank statements, to figure out if this is indeed a feasible way forward. Just like how when someone wants to adopt a child, they have to jump through all these court-created hoops? The same fail-safes should be created for polygamy and polyandry, especially around questions of mental health and well-being of the entire and additional family, derived from the (happiness) indexes they have in developed countries that determine what is essential. And if the first partner says no, then it shouldn't even continue to be discussed.

FIDELITY

This would deter these men who just want to formalise a clandestine relationship from being disrespectful about the whole situation. We are talking about the same policy makers who want a girlfriend allowance (!) deciding that it is time to make polygamy legal again, as if they are currently handling monogamy well. I wonder at people who think polygamy is the cure for infidelity. If someone wants to cheat, they will cheat. If someone wants to carry on another relationship, they will do so, whether they are sanctioned by the law or not.

Exactly how many additional spouses does it take for a faithful man to make? Does two more wives do the trick, or should we throw in one more for good measure? Where are these people getting the information from, that fidelity is equal to multiple partners? Probably the same place that they're getting the Not All Men nonsense. Listen, your policy makers can barely handle their own families, much less fidelity. Let's not hide this polygamy debate behind what they really want it to be - an excuse.