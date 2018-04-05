Angola: Institutionalisation of Local Governments Deemed Big Challenge

Malanje — The creation of local governments in Angola, particularly at the level of municipalities and scheduled to happen for the first time in the year 2020, is one of the biggest challenges in the ambit of the consolidation of the country?s democratic process.

This was said last Wednesday, in the north-central Malanje Province, by the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, when delivering a speech at the main act in celebration of the Peace and National Reconciliation Day (April 04), which he presided over in representation of the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, who is in the U.S.A on a private visit.

According to Bornito de Sousa, the local governments are a mechanism to better take basic public services to the citizens, families, communities and firms, through entities elected by the citizens in their municipalities and towns, with the aim of boosting local development.

"In simple terms, just like at national level there are elections every five years to elect the President of the Republic and the deputies to the National Assembly, at the level of the municipalities the (local) administrators will no more be appointed by the provincial governor. The citizens of each municipality will elect the president of the municipality or mayor, as well as the representatives or deputies of the municipality and its respective assembly or municipal parliament", the Vice President explained.

In his opinion, the resolution of problems - like in education, health, water, electricity, social housing, basic sanitation and rubbish collection, social action, sportive and cultural activities, local tourism, municipal police, among others - can happen as close to the citizens and communities as possible and with their contribution, including financial wise.

Meanwhile, on March 22, this year, the Council of the Republic recommended by consensus that the first local elections be held in the year 2020.

In that meeting, chaired by the Head of State, João Lourenço, the participants recommended also that throughout the different stages of the preparatory process be taken into account the realities and specificities of each municipality, aiming at the gradual implementation of local governments.