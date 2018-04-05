Tunisia: Positive Touristic Indicators in Nabeul Region in 1st Trimester of 2018

The tourist indicators in the region of Nabeul are in the green. During the 1st trimester of 2018 (January 1- March 20) figures are promising, according to the report presented on April 2 at the regional tourism council.

The number of overnights in the Nabeul-Hammamet tourist zone edged up by 14 thousands compared with the same period last year, reaching a total of 217,000 overnights.

The number of entries kept the same high level of last year, exceeding 82,000 visitors, shared out between 60,000 Tunisians, 7,000 Algerians and 14,000 French, British, German, Belgian, and Russian tourists.

Despite a slight drop in the number of entries in the Yasmine Hammamet resort from 75,000 to 63,000 and overnights from 132,000 to 122,000, the registered figures remain important, promising a positive high season.

Forecasts are even more optimistic with the return of the British market, recording 4,000 tourists, and the improvement in the performance of the French market (5 thousands) and the German market (3 thousands).

Starting from April, a significant increase in the number of flights coming from Russia is expected.