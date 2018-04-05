Tunisia: ATP Ranking - Jaziri Rises to 91st

Tunisian Malek Jaziri has won seven places in the new ATP ranking, published on Monday, rising from 98th to 91st worldwide.
Jaziri thus keeps his place in the top 100 that he integrated at the beginning of March.
Hereinafter the ATP ranking, April 2, 2018:
1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,770 pts (+1)
2. Roger Federer (SUI) 8.670 (-1)
3. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4.985
4. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4.925 (+1)
5. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4.635 (-1)
6. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 4,470
7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3.665
8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3.390
9. John Isner (U.S.A.) 3.125 (+8)
10. David Goffin (BEL) 3.110 (-1)
...
91. Malek Jaziri (TUN) 638 (+7)
...