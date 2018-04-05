Tunisia: Parliament Has Passed 25 Laws Including 23 Initiated By Govt -Speaker

The Parliament has passed 25 laws, including 23 legislative initiatives of the government from the beginning of the 2017-2018 parliamentary session, Speaker of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) Mohamed Ennaceur told reporters on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the end of a working session with the members of the HPR Bureau, the presidents of parliamentary blocs and Prime Minister Youssef Chahed.

Ennaceur proposed, in this regard, to entrust a small team with the task of boosting the pace of discussion of draft laws, in accordance with Article 80 of the Parliament's Rules of Procedure.

He emphasized the importance of such co-ordination meetings in identifying priorities and evaluating joint action between the legislative and the executive branches.

According to a document received by TAP, the government, for its part, asked the Parliament to speed up the review of several bills, namely the draft law defining the powers of the Court of Auditors, the draft law on the declaration of assets and the bill on the human rights body.

These also include the draft organic law to combat various forms of racial discrimination, the draft law on excessive interest rates, and the draft law on the regulation of foreign exchange offences.