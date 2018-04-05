3 April 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: MoU Between ATCT and SESRIC Signed

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Tuesday between the Tunisian Agency for Technical Cooperation (French:ATCT) and the Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries (SESRIC), a subsidiary body of the Organisation of Islamic cooperation Organisation.

This memorandum, which aims to strengthen South-South cooperation, provides the implementation of joint programmes and projects for the benefit of member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation as well as the exchange of data between the two institutions.

The signing of the memorandum was made by ATCT Director-General El Borni Salhi and the Director General of SESRIC, Ambassador Musa Kulaklikaya.

