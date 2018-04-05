2 April 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Development, Tunisian-Argentinian Co-Operation Prospects Discussed During Essebsi/Faurie Talk

Received on Monday by President Beji Caid Essebsi, Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship Jorge Marcelo Faurie highlighted the importance granted by Argentina to promoting its relations with Tunisia and strengthening bilateral co-operation especially in the agricultural, trade and pharmaceutical industry fields.

Currently in a three-day working visit to Tunisia (March 31-April 2), Faurie also evoked the possibility to develop tripartite co-operation with Tunisia on the basis of opportunities available in Latin America and in Africa.

While hailing Tunisia's democratic experience He further highlighted Argentina's commitment to support Tunisia in international bodies especially the G20 group that Argentine holds its rotating chairmanship in 2018.

In turn, the Head of the State affirmed Tunisia's willingness to strengthen its political and economic relations with Argentina and to lay the foundations of a partnership that will further help make the most of both countries' potentialities.

This willingness, he indicated, is nourished by Tunisia's keenness to broaden the basis of its economic partners in Latin America especially with countries of the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR).

The meeting was held in the presence of Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui.

