Angola: Governor of Luanda Wants Citizens' Participation in Programmes

Luanda — Citizens who live in the province of Luanda should participate in the development programmes of municipalities, districts, communes and neighborhood so as to contribute to the resolution of the communities problems, said Wednesday the governor of Luanda, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho.

The official made the statement while addressing on Wednesday in a thanksgiving mass in celebration of the 16th anniversary of Peace and National Reconciliation marked on April 4.

The governor also spoke in the occasion about the forthcoming local elections to be held in the country in 2020 for the first time in its history, urging the citizens and churches to take part of the all process.