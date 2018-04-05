Tunisia: Broad Tunisian-Argentinean Film Co-Operation Programme

A new chapter in Tunisian-Argentinean co-operation has opened with the signing, on Monday in Tunis, of a film co-production and co-operation agreement between the National Film and Moving Image Centre (CNCI) and the National Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts of Argentina National Center for Cinema and Audiovisual Arts of Argentina (INCAA - Instituto Nacional de Cine y Artes Audiovisuales).

Chiraz Latiri, Director General of CNCI and Fernando E. Juan Lima, Vice-President of INCAA inked the agreement at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The agreement was signed on the margins of the visit by Argentina's Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie to Tunisia.

Under this agreement, Tunisia will host the first edition of the Latin-America Coproduction Forum to be held on the sidelines of the 29th edition of the Carthage Film Festival (JCC), scheduled for November 3 to 10, 2018, under the direction of Nejib Ayed.

The holding of this forum in Tunisia was agreed during a visit by the Director General of the CNCI to Argentina in November 2017 in Argentina.

The Argentine side, represented by the organisers of the Forum and other film operators, had then expressed an interest in opening up to the Tunisian, Arab and African markets.

The CNCI aims to see this Forum contribute to mutual exchanges and partnerships between the countries of Latin America and those of the Arab and African region.

The main axes of the new Tunisian-Argentinean cultural co-operation cover exchanges and communication between institutions and associations in both countries, working in the film sector.

Festivals and other film events will be organized jointly between the two countries.

In partnership with associations active in the film sector, Tunisian filmmaking days in Argentina and Argentina in Tunisia will also be organised.

Enhanced support will be provided to film co-productions between the two countries, which will enable bilateral cultural and film actors to participate in the various cultural events taking place in both countries.

This new agreement is part of the commitment of CNCI and its Argentinean counterpart to promote bilateral co-operation in the field of cinema.

In addition to cultural relations between the two countries, this new co-operation plan will also contribute to strengthening economic co-operation and economic industries.

Two other Tunisian-Argentine co-operation agreements between the Argentine Centre of International Economics and the Tunisian Institute for Strategic Studies (ITES) were also signed Monday in Tunis.