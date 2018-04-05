Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga Mourns Winnie Mandela

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga has sent a condolence message to South African counterpart President Cyril Ramaphosa and the people of South Africa following the death of liberation struggle icon Cde Nomazano Winifred Madikizela-Mandela.

Cde Madikizela-Mandela died in the early hours of Monday morning.

In a statement today, Acting President Chiwenga said he had learnt of the death of the icon and stalwart of the African National Congress with deep shock and profound sorrow.

"On behalf of the Government and People of Zimbabwe, Zanu PF party and on my own behalf, I wish to express our deepest condolences to your excellency and through to you to the Government and People of the Republic of South Africa, the ANC as well as the Madikizela and Mandela families on the loss of this legendary heroine," reads the statement.

"The late Cde Madikizela-Mandela will forever be remembered for her bravery and the numerous sacrifices she made in the epic struggle against the inhuman apartheid system, a struggle for which she suffered personal humiliation, house arrests, banishment, solitary confinement and prolonged disruption of family life."

He said in spite of all these brutal attempts by the apartheid regime to break her resistance, she remained strong and resolute. She became the leader and personification of the internal opposition to apartheid. In Cde Madikizela-Mandela, Acting President Chiwenga said, Zimbabwe had a friend and comrade in arms to rely upon and he was consoled by the fact that she lived to witness the realisation of her dream of a free democratic and non-racial South Africa.

"We are confident that South Africans, the ANC and her family find solace in the rich legacy that she has generously bequeathed to all of them as well as to those still fighting for liberation against the forces of oppression."