Zimbabwe: President Winds Down China Trip

President Mnangagwa has arrived in Hangzhou, Zheijiang province on the last leg of his five-day State Visit to China.

He is scheduled to have meetings with the provincial leadership and the business community this evening and tomorrow.

Before leaving Anhui, his first stop from Beijing last night, he held meetings with the Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Company (AFECC) where he invited the firm to grab opportunities in Zimbabwe.

AFECC already has a presence in Zimbabwe through subsidiaries. The firm has built the Longcheng Plaza in Harare and the Golden Peacock Hotel in Mutare.

It intends to build a hotel and conference centre in Victoria Falls.