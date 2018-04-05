Tanzania: Tabora Bus Accident Kills Twelve, Injures 46

Twelve people died on the spot while forty six were injured in a road accident in Makomero village in Igunga District in Tabora region

The Regional Police Commander, Wilbroad Mutafungwa confirmed accident, revealing that it involved a bus owned by City Boy which was travelling to Dar es salaam from Karagwe District in Kagera Region. RPC Mutafungwa said that the accident occurred on Wednesday at around 8:30pm and all the dead were passengers in the bus.

The police have launched manhunt for the driver of the lorry who went into hiding soon after the incident. The RPC said that two out of the injured persons are in a critical condition and plans are in place to rush them to Bugando referral hospital in Mwanza region as others are getting medical attention at Igunga District Hospital.

He said that probe is in place to establish main course of the accident.