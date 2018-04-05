5 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Vice President Returns to Luanda

Luanda — The Angolan Vice President, Bornito de Sousa, returned Wednesday afternoon to Luanda after chairing, in representation of President João Lourenço, the main act in celebration of the Peace and National Reconciliation Day, marked on April 04.

In Malanje, where he arrived on Tuesday, the Vice President of the Republic held meetings with the provincial governor, Norberto dos Santos, religious personalities and chieftains, as well as visited socioeconomic undertakings.

On April 04, 2002, it was signed the Memorandum of Understanding, also known as the Additional Document to the Lusaka Peace Protocol, between the Angolan Government and the opposition UNITA party.

The date, which is a public holiday, is deemed an occasion to promote the spirit of tolerance, patriotic values and elevate the definitive peace being enjoyed by Angolans since 2002.

