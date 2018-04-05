Mauritius: Flying Squad of Ministry Enforces Payment of National Minimum Wage

press release

The Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations, Employment and Training has set up a Flying Squad in view of enforcing the payment of the national minimum wage. The Squad has, as at 30 March 2018, carried out 2,678 inspections covering some 40,000 workers.

The Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations, Employment and Training, Mr Soodesh Callichurn, made this statement at the National Assembly on 03 April 2018 with regards to the national minimum wage. He informed the House that nearly 80% of the enterprises visited are complying with the payment of the national minimum wage.

He also stated that the remaining enterprises, who have agreed as a matter of principle to pay the national minimum wage, have requested for a short delay to adjust their payroll system. Consequently, the Ministry has agreed to provide a grace period of up to 31 March 2018 (payment of the national minimum wage became effective as from 01 January 2018) with a view to maintain sound industrial relations, added the Minister.

Compliance Notices have already been issued to the employers concerned and legal actions would eventually be initiated against those employers who fail to comply with the Regulations, he added.

Minister Callichurn recalled that on 24 May 2016, Government, in line with its programme, took the decision to introduce a National Wage Consultative Council Bill. Subsequently, the Council, a tripartite composition, came into operation on 01 September 2016. Its objective, he underlined, was to submit recommendations for the introduction of a national minimum wage in the private and public sectors with a view to improving the living conditions of the lowest paid workers. The Council submitted its recommendations in November 2017 after consultation with social partners.

The National Minimum Wage

Government decided, in December 2017, to fix the national minimum wage at Rs 8,140 per month for all workers in both the private and public sectors. The national minimum wage was then introduced by way of Regulations with effect as from 01 January 2018.

The workers in the Non-Export Processing Zone (EPZ) Sector were also granted an additional remuneration of Rs 360 per month plus an allowance of Rs 500, paid by Government through the Mauritius Revenue Authority (MRA). As regards the EPZ Sector, the national minimum wage is inclusive of the additional remuneration 2018 and workers are being paid an allowance of Rs 860 per month by Government through the MRA.

All full-time workers of this country are thus being guaranteed a monthly revenue of Rs 9,000. Part-time workers are also benefiting from the payment of a national minimum wage on a pro-rata basis.

As at date, 120,000 workers in Mauritius are benefiting from the national minimum wage.