This also comes as the country's liquidity position remains tight and there have been desperate calls by various stakeholders such as industrial bodies for a solution to the chronic issue or problem, which President Emmerson Mnangagwa has tried to cure by implementing a number of policies including attracting foreign investments.

Zimbabwe should adopt the South African rand as its official currency on an interim basis as a way of stabilising the economy, deputy Finance Minister Terrence Mukupe has said.

