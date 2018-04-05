Zimbabwe: Old Mutual Listed Equities Value Drops

OM chairman, Johannes Gawaxab, said profits had been negatively affected by over $40 million as a result of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE)'s corrective retreat, which came after a surge in non-banking investment returns.

Financial services behemoth, Old Mutual (OM) says the value of its listed equity investments has so far this year fallen by 11,5 percent due to self-correction on the domestic bourse which experienced a relentless bullrun last year before the fall of former president Robert Mugabe in November.

