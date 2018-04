The Tobacco Research Board (TRB) says tobacco yields could be cut by at least 30 percent this year due to an outbreak of the potato virus Y (PVY) across the country.

Dahlia Garwe, the general manager of TRB, said the virus had become a huge challenge to tobacco farming.

The PVY is caused by growing of crops in the same family, such as potatoes, tomatoes and pepper, in the same field or nearby farms.