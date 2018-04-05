Zimbabwe: Public Entities Bill to Become Law

The Bill is before Parliament and is expected to be approved in the "next few days" and then sent for assent to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, chief secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda, said in a statement to delegates to a recent Public Accountants and Auditors Board stakeholders' roundtable conference on the migration to accrual accounting in Zimbabwe held in the capital.

The Public Entities Corporate Governance Bill, which will give legal effect to the national code of corporate governance launched three years ago, is expected to be signed into law this month, The Financial Gazette has learnt.

