Liberia: Coast Guard to Train 40 Immigration Personnel

The Liberian Coast Guard (LCG) of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) says it will train 40 personnel of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), specifically officers assigned with the agency's Border Patrol Marine Units, a release from the Ministry of National Defense (MoD) has said.

The LIS personnel, according to the release, will be trained in the operation of Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats (RHIB) beginning May 1 to May 19 at the LCG, based outside Monrovia.

The training became necessary following an LIS-MoD Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on April 4 to commence the exercise.

LIS' Commissioner Lemuel Reeves represented the agency, while Tibli O. Dickson represented the MOD/AFL.

It can be recalled that the LIS received a donation of six RHIBs to build its operational capacity.

The LIS, being desirous of training its designated personnel for the use of these boats, requested personnel of the Coast Guard to assist in conducting the training. In the MOU, the LCG will offer LIS' officers two courses on the topics, "Small Boat Operations and Outboard Motor Maintenance," which is expected to last for 18 days.

The LCG will also provide protective equipment, instructors, classroom, training labs, training materials and personnel protective equipment transport, storage of fuel for the outboard motors and free lodgings for the 40 attendees.

In consideration of the services that the LCG will provide, the LIS shall pay US$32,500 through the Project Implementation Unit (PIU) of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) to authorities of the LCG/MOD for the implementation of the training prior to its commencement on may 1.

At the signing ceremony, the Deputy Minister for Administration, T. Olandrus Dixon, assured Mr. Reeves that the training will be conducted with accepted international safety norms.

Mr. Reeves said that the training will furnish LIS officers with knowledge needed to perform the mandate of the organization, which includes the control of immigration, emigration and patrol of Liberia's borders, to interdict illegal entry, human trafficking and the entry of illegal arms and weapon of mass destruction.