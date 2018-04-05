Ethiopia: Let's Give Time to the New Premier!

editorial

Following the swearing in ceremony of the newly elected Prime Minister on Monday, Ethiopians saw a ray of hope for two reasons. The first is for witnessing peaceful transfer of power, which is seldom witnessed in the history of the country. And many observers of Ethiopian politics believe that this would lay the foundation for practicing politics of civility.

The other is, of course, Dr. Abiy's acceptance speech which gives reasons for optimism and expectations. "Before anything else," said the new Prime Minister "I would like to express my highest appreciation to His Excellency Hailemariam Desalegn, for his exemplary step in voluntarily stepping down and _transferring his power to be part of the solution... . for prioritizing the country's dignity and national interests in a manner that can set precedence for our continent."

Then after, Dr. Abiy almost touched on every burning issue that has been lingering in the minds of all Ethiopians, ranging from youth unemployment, fair distribution of wealth, respect for the rule of law, justice, democracy, corruption, and motherhood.

He called on the Diaspora and opposition political parties to work together with the ruling party with the spirit of brotherhood. He talked about reconciliation, and consensus. He apologized for the regrettable loss of lives, both of the youth and security forces, during the unrest in some parts of the country. He called on the Eritrean government to work for sustainable peace on behalf the peoples of the two countries that are closely related in blood.

Above all, the new Premier hardly pressed on unity, Ethiopians long held tradition of martyrdom and the spirit of Ethiopianism, which could be highlighted with his saying "When we live, we are Ethiopians, when we die, we become Ethiopia. Ethiopia's belongs to all of us."

In short, the speech was received with enthusiasm by citizens, members of parliament, political analysts and commentators as well as members of the international community. And above anything else, the speech has raised expectations very high.

Here, it should be underlined that Dr. Abiy is not a full term Prime Minister. And he came to power in the middle of the five year premiership tenure and hence does not have the comfort of a full term Prime Minister. He only has less than two years to deliver.

Then again, considering the immensity of the pressing issues, it is obvious that it will take time to address them all. Hence, what matters the most is understanding the magnitude of the problems surrounding the country and give time to the Premier to solve them step by step, some of them in the short term, and the others in the long term.

Certainly, this does not mean that we should not expect immediate outcomes as it is natural to do so from the perspective of the general public. And there are immediate actions to be taken to bring about immediate outcomes. Most importantly, the Prime Minister's immediate task would be ensuring peace and stability. Then follows the creation of consensus and trust. With this, it is possible to once again mobilize the public to realize the democratization and development aspirations of the country.

But what should be noted here is that as the Prime Minister made some optimistic promises, he has to be given the opportunity to prove his worth. Hence, everybody, starting from his own party to opposition politicians, scholars, all Ethiopian nationals and the Diaspora should stand with and support the Prime Minister to achieve the short and long term national development goals and address the grievances of the public. To do so he needs time and the support of us all!