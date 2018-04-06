5 April 2018

Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Sierra Leone - Samura Kamara to Challenge Julius Maada Bio's Presidential Win

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Amanda Lucidon/Office of the White House
Samura Kamara

Samura Kamara, the losing All People's Congress presidential candidate, will dispute the Sierra Leone election results. Kamara narrowly lost the presidency to Julius Maada Bio of the Sierra Leone People's Party.

Sierra Leone's ruling All People's Congress presidential candidate, Samura Kamara, on Thursday said he would contest the results of the recent presidential election, after the electoral commission declared opposition candidate Julius Maada Bio the winner.

Kamara said on national television that the result of the March 31 run-off was distorted due to "massive ballot stuffing, over-voting and fraudulent voter registers."

Sierra Leonean electoral law allows an election outcome to be challenged up to seven days after the results have been announced.

A narrow win

Bio, of the Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP), claimed almost 52 percent of votes, narrowly defeating Kamara who won slightly more than 48 percent. He was sworn in on Thursday.

"Today is a new dawn. The dawn of a new era," Bio said after chief justice Abdullai Cham swore him into office at the Radisson Blu Mamy Yoko hotel in the capital, Freetown. "I will be president for every Sierra Leonean, whether you voted for me or not."

Just over 2.5 million people, or around 81 percent of eligible registered voters, cast their ballots in the presidential vote.

More on This

Bio, a former soldier who briefly led a military junta in 1996, is set to be sworn in as Sierra Leone's new president shortly following the announcement. He replaces outgoing President Ernest Bai Koroma, who cannot seek re-election due to term limits.

This was Bio's second bid for the presidency, having lost in 2012.

SLPP supporters jubilant

SLPP voters had already began celebrating in the streets of the capital, Freetown, on Wednesday evening, in anticipation of the election results. The party has not held the presidency since 2007.

SLPP officials urged supporters to remain calm. "Celebrate responsibly. Do not disturb your neighbor. Victory for all men, not victory for some. Everyone in, no one out," the party's campaign manager Ali Kabba told Bio supporters gathered at a Freetown hotel.

Challenges ahead for Bio

Bio will enter office with a mandate to continue rebuilding the poverty-stricken country. Despite enjoying a wealth of mineral and diamond deposits, Sierra Leone remains one of the world's poorest nations, having only gradually recovered from a long and deadly civil war, which lasted from 1991 to 2002. More than 15 years later, political loyalties divided along ethnic lines continue to run deep among the country's 7 million inhabitants.

Sierra Leone's economy also remains particularly volatile following a slump in commodity prices in 2015, which coincided with an Ebola epidemic that killed some 4,000 people.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

law,dm/msh (Reuters, AP, AFP)

More on This

APC Loses in Sierra Leone As Julius Madaa Bio Wins Presidential Poll

The candidate of the opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) has been declared the winner of the March 31 Sierra… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.