5 April 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Goodluck Jonathan 'Unaware' of PDP's Use of Cambridge Analytica

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Goodluck Jonathan/Facebook
Goodluck Jonathan.

Nigerian former President Goodluck Jonathan "wasn't aware" of any use of Cambridge Analytica by his party in the country's elections, his spokesman said Thursday.

The Nigerian government is probing claims that Cambridge Analytica, a British-based political consultancy, illegally used Facebook data in past election campaigns for the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

In a press statement released Sunday, the Nigerian government said it was probing whether the firm broke the law to wage "a campaign to perpetuate discord and hack into personal records of the then leading opposition candidate Muhammadu Buhari."

The campaign also included "anti-election rallies" and a gory video depicting Buhari as an Islamic fundamentalist on a quest to enforce Sharia law in Nigeria, said the statement.

"He wasn't aware of it," spokesman Ikechukwu Eze said on Thursday, referring to former president Jonathan.

When asked about the probe, Eze replied: "The best thing to do is to wait for the conclusion of the investigation."

Jonathan was elected president in 2010, losing to the present incumbent, Buhari, in 2015.

Regulators in Britain and the United States are investigating claims that Cambridge Analytica unlawfully used Facebook data for political ends in a mushrooming privacy scandal that has cast the spotlight on data protection.

The firm has been tied to electoral campaigns around the world, including for US President Donald Trump and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

More on This

More Facts Emerge On How Cambridge Analytica Used Violent Video Before Nigeria's Election

Cambridge Analytica sought to influence the Nigerian presidential election in 2015 by using graphically violent imagery… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.