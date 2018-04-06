Zimbabwe: Is ExQ's Sweet 'Tsvigiri' Zim Best Video So Far?

Can we safely say and conclude that any music video that is tsvigiri (sugar) related will surely live up to its theme,sweet? Reference points being Sniper Storm's 'Tsvigiri Muhuchi' and the just dropped ExQ's 'Tsvigiri.'

Flighting under Military Touch Movement (MTM) banner, the brainchild of Mukudzei 'Jah Prayzah' Mukombe, ExQ's 'Tsvigiri' visuals are probably the best delivery from the record label this year, but, definitely not taking anything away from the audio track itself.

The lyrics are seated on an Afro-pop or most preferably West African beat, a path way that most artists in this stable have decided to follow, probably influenced by West Africans who are running the show on continental music charts for years now.

It can basically be translated by a man telling his other half to dance for him because it turns the brother on, and the woman is sugar sweet, he just cannot get enough of her.

Now on to visuals, we are initiated to the scene by a beautiful behind-full lady in a red off-shoulder dress whom Mr Putiti is singing for.Camera shots and editing art in the early seconds of this three minutes 27 seconds video are an instant encouragement for the viewer to yearn and brace for a yummy visual journey of quality, which it does, living up to expectation.

Quality in this video is too bounty to hustle and scrape for.

You can not talk of this video without noting the 'Bhachura' hit-maker's fashion prowess. In street style mainly themed with color black, he would not have chosen a different color, black did enough magic on him. On the video, ExQ displayed his particular attention to details even the smallest ones, a t-shirt with an African map design, with Zimbabwean flag stripes on it. Proudly Zimbabwean.

But choreography could have been better. Often characterized by one dance move and at some point lacking the flow.

Again as the video ends, it is a bit confusing to see the 'Nhema' hit-maker appear with four women despite the song inception suggesting of one lady. The video is to be continued, we hope the transition will un-hang us from where he left us.

Meanwhile ExQ will be launching his new album titled 'TseuTseu' on the 14th of this month and with Tsvigiri video out, expectations could have gone up in anticipation of some fine production from one of the most consistent urban grooves artist.