Kenya: Ex-AG Githu, Kazungu Kambi Get Parastatal Positions

Former Attorney-General Githu Muigai and former Labour Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kazungu Kambi are among high profile individuals who have been appointed to chair various State corporations.

Prof Muigai - who resigned from his position and was replaced by former Court of Appeal Judge Paul Kihara Kariuki - has been appointed to chair the Council for Legal Education, according to a draft copy of the official Kenya Gazette seen by the Nation.

His appointment comes only two days after he handed over to Justice (Rtd) Kariuki at the State Law office.

GOVERNORSHIP

Mr Kambi - who was among the CSs who were implicated in corruption and hounded out of office during President Uhuru Kenyatta's first term - has been appointed to chair the board of the Coast Development Authority.

Mr Kambi contested the Kilifi governor seat on a Kaddu Asili ticket in the last election but lost to the incumbent, Amason Kingi.

For Githu Muigai, it was navigation through political turbulence

The latest appointments also see former Interior Principal Secretary Mutea Iringo make a comeback to Public Service to chair the board of the National Cereals and Produce Board.

JUBILEE FANS

In appointments that appear aimed at rewarding some Jubilee Party point men in opposition strongholds, former Karachuonyo MP James Rege has been picked to chair the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company while former Inspector General of Police David Kimaiyo has been appointed to chair Kenyatta National Hospital board.

Another key Jubilee campaigner in Makueni County, Philip Kaloki returns to the Kenya Medical Training Institute board.