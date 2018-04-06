Nigeria: Abacha Loot - I Never Asked Nigeria for Extra Pay, Says Swiss Lawyer

Enrico Monfrini, a Swiss lawyer hired by the federal government since 1999 to work on recovering Abacha loot, has denied asking for additional fees, according to online portal, The Cable.

His denial came on the heels of a syndicated article in Nigerian media seeking to justify the duplication of Monfrini's job by Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF.

The Federal Government had engaged another set of Nigerian lawyers for a fee of $17 million (about N6 billion) for a job already completed by Monfrini.

Malami allegedly made a counter offer of five per cent, which Monfrini rejected, and this reportedly prompted Malami to engage the services of two Nigerian lawyers -- Oladipo Okpeseyi, a senior advocate of Nigeria, SAN, and Temitope Adebayo.

Imonfrini, in an email message, yesterday, however, explained that there was no truth in the allegation.

"I am not asking any additional fees from the Federal Republic of Nigeria in respect of funds, which I have recovered on behalf of the latter during the last 20 years," he said.

According to him, the allegations "would just be a lie."

Working with then-Attorney-General of Nigeria, Mohammed Adoke, Monfrini traced about $321 million to Luxembourg.

The monies were recovered and kept in the custody of the attorney-general of Switzerland, awaiting final return to Nigeria.

Monfrini had, earlier, told TheCable that he did not know why Nigeria decided to appoint other lawyers.

"Upon the election of President Buhari, the newly appointed Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, Malami, appeared to prefer using the services of other lawyers in Nigeria and elsewhere," he had said.

TheCable had also reported how Nigeria will be paying $17 million (over N6 billion) to the freshly engaged lawyers who would "help" with the repatriation of $321 million stolen by Abacha.

This amount is nearly thrice more than what was already paid to Monfrini for the same job.

A senior official of the Ministry of jJstice had told TheCable that "this is a case of re-looting Abacha loot".

"A simple letter from the office of our Attorney-General of the Federation to the Swiss Attorney-General requesting the repatriation of the funds to Nigeria consequent upon the signing of an MoU was all that was required to consummate the deal.

"From nowhere, Malami went and appointed another set of lawyers to do his job for him, and for few million dollars too," the official said.

The Cable Foundation, a partner organisation of TheCable newspaper, is currently in court to seek an order of mandamus compelling the AGF to release the details of the repatriation agreements with the lawyers.

An official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has, however, told TheCable that the anti-graft agency was closely monitoring the situation.

"If a case of duplication is established, there will be consequences. This government takes the anti-graft war as a priority, as you well know, and this particular transaction is of interest to us," the official said.