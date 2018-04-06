6 April 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Cambridge Analytica Used Graphic Video to Smear Buhari

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Leadership
Cambridge Analytica

Cambridge Analytica used graphic anti-Islamic images in 2015 to influence the presidential election in Nigeria, according to video obtained by The Guardian and testimony by whistleblower Christopher Wylie.

The video showed violent images of people getting their throats cut and being burned, in an effort to paint the eventually victorious Muhammadu Buhari as an Islamic extremist. Cambridge Analytica was reportedly hired by a Nigerian billionaire to campaign for losing candidate Goodluck Jonathan.

Wylie says that Cambridge Analytica shared the video through Canadian firm AggregateIQ, which was also deeply involved in targeted ads used in the Brexit campaign.

Wylie testified that the video was a form of pure intimidation, meant to scare people from going to the polls. Another employee told The Guardian "It was voter suppression of the most crude and basic kind. It was targeted at Buhari voters in Buhari regions to basically scare the shit out of them and stop them from voting."

Last week, the BBC reported that Cambridge Analytica's parent company, SCL Group, claimed in a brochure that it organized "anti-election" rallies in 2007 to prevent opposition voters from turning out. Nigeria's government has said that they'll the companies connections to the 2015 and 2007 elections.

The revelations of the interference in the Nigerian elections follow news that Cambridge Analytica harvested data from tens of millions of Facebook users to target them with political advertisements. Undercover video later showed Cambridge Analytica's chief discussing the use of bribes, ex-spies, and sex workers as techniques in election tampering.

More on This

Goodluck Jonathan 'Unaware' of PDP's Use of Cambridge Analytica

Nigerian former President Goodluck Jonathan "wasn't aware" of any use of Cambridge Analytica by his party in the… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.