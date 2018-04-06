Photo: The Observer

NRM deputy secretary general Richard Todwong making a submission as the chairperson of National Entrepreneurs League RM Dr Robert Mwesigwa looks on (file photo).

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) deputy Secretary General, Mr Richard Todwong has expressed discomfort about how some government officials get away with crimes like corruption and embezzlement.

Mr Todwong says these are some of the reasons the NRM party will fall out of favour.

"Corruption, greed and nepotism are things that are making Ugandans more disgusted in the leadership of our party in government. I'm speaking to you this because I know... .. I have to be honest because my church told me to be honest. I have told this to the president. If we don't control our greed and how we use public resources, then Ugandans will push us out of power," he says.

Religious leaders underscored the need for citizens' participation in the proposed national dialogue to be launched later this year.

The members of the Inter-religious Council of Uganda hosted a meeting in Entebbe to explore actions and strategies needed to fast-track the talks' process.

Mr Todwong urged for the process not to be politicized, saying the processes always leaned towards transition of power.

According to him, President Museveni has been a key player in the politics of the region.

"And as we manage that process [of transition], there are people who see him (Museveni) as god and they are very interested in what takes place in Uganda. We need to manage greed. During the debate of transition, those in positions of leadership might want to collect as much as they can because it's their last chance in power," he added.

Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Mugisha Muntu wants the dialogue to focus on finding lasting solutions to a possible problems.

"There must be leaders who can start building credibility and trust in our population. What holds Ugandans together is hope," he said.