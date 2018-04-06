Malawi: Thoko Mapemba Comes With Breath Again in 'Silk Reggae' a Toni Braxton Hit

A lot of people know him as a human rights activist, but behind the fighter is an image of a complete musician with a unique and self styled touch.

This is a case of Thom Mapemba, who has redone a Toni Braxton track 'Breath Again.'

Written and produced by Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds , Braxton's " Breath Again" was released on August 6 1993.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Thom Mapemba said he used the song to come up with his own music touch that will suit people of all ages.

"I decided to do 'Breath Again' not for those who used to like it at that time but also for the young ones, that's why I recorded it in silk reggae. It's a love song, so I had in mind that it should appeal to people of all ages," said Mapempa who featured Chismo on Rap verses.

The song's music video is currently enjoying some views on YouTube and other sites.

Mapemba is not new in the music industry, he has two gospel albums released a couple of years ago.

"Currently," said Mapemba, I am trying to sing about socioeconomic issues that are affecting the country. As an activist by nature, I have to talk about issues that are happening in the country, so despite that I had a break, I will bounce back very stronger. The good thing is that I am unique in almost everything, it won't be hard to re-establish myself."

According to Wikipedia, Braxton's "Breathe Again" managed to be Braxton's first huge hit around the world. In the US, the song was a success, reaching number 3 for three non-consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In other Billboard component charts, "Breathe Again" also reached high positions, peaking at number 2 on the Pop Songs chart, and number 4 on the Adult Contemporary and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

It sold 500,000 copies domestically, earning a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.