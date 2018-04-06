Photo: The Independent

The Pearl of Africa hotel

Kampala — The Director of Public Prosecutions has ordered for the trial of five people accused of causing the death of a Finnish National at Pearl of Africa Hotel in Nakasero-Kampala, to proceed immediately.

Representing the DPP, Viola Tusingiwire informed Buganda road Court Chief Magistrate James Ereemye Mawanda that inquiries into the case are complete with witnesses ready to testify against the accused persons.

The five suspects include; Senior Intelligence Officer with Internal Security Organization (ISO) Appollo Kyabagye , Fatuma Kabagambe , Caroline Alinda , Special hire driver Nasif Walusimbi and the deceased's girlfriend ; Faridah Naggayi .

The five are going to be tried for manslaughter, forgery, trafficking in drugs and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Prosecution says that on February 06, 2018 at Pearl of Africa Hotel in Nakasero-Kampala, the five conspired to kill Thomas Juha Petteri Terasvouri by administering narcotic drugs to him which they sneaked into his hotel room.

Terasvouri was later found dead in his Hotel room. The suspects have since denied the charges.