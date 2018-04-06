5 April 2018

Financial Gazette (Harare)

Zimbabwe: 'Posh' Media Personality in the UK Begs for Visa Money On Social Media

Rutendo Tichiwangani, now popularly known as VisaBae has gained public attention for raising Visa application money on the internet on the background of being known to live a lavish lifestyle defined by wearing designer clothes, going to fancy restaurants and using trendy phones.

VisaBae has appealed for people's help by setting up a GoFundMe campaign that has a target of £2300 to apply for UK citizenship. As of now, the target has been reached by an excess of over £1600. What's puzzling people is that she paraded a celebrity lifestyle on Instagram and yet she couldn't even ... read more

