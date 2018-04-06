Cameroon: President Appoints 30 Senators

Going by the stipulations of the Electoral Code on the provisions relating to the election of Senators in the country, the President of the Republic has the responsibility of appointing 30 Senators.

The thirty appointed add up to the 70 elected to form the 100 required at the Senate. Section 214 (1) of the Code states that each region shall be represented in the Senate by 10 (ten) senators; seven of whom shall be elected by indirect universal suffrage on a regional basis and three appointed by the decree of the President of the Republic.

Section 215(3) goes further to give the timeframe for the appointment of the senators when it states that "the decree specified under Section 201(1) shall be published within 10 days following the proclamation of the results by the Constitutional Council.

Thus, once the results of the March 25, 2018 senatorial polls are published by the Constitutional Council today, the President of the Republic shall according to the law appoint 30 other Senators on a regional basis to complete the Senate.

Meanwhile, Senators shall serve a term of five years and shall be eligible for election while the term of the appointed senators can be renewable.