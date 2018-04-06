Cameroon: Growing Adhesion Yet Less Visible Impact

opinion

Cameroon's government and its partners have intensified the fight against corruption for the canker warm is almost endemic in the country.

The National Anti-corruption Commission (NACC) has taken yet another step to fight corruption in the country. This was materialised through the launching of the 10th series of Rapid Results Initiative in 15 State institutions, including ministries, public and para-public structures on April 4, 2018 in Yaounde. The initiative comes within the context of a growing adhesion to the fight by both public and private institutions.

Cameroon's 2016 Anti-corruption Status Report published by NACC some time last year indicated a rise in the number of stakeholders who are actively involved in the crusade against corruption. In 2015, only 25 ministries took an active part in the fight against corruption.

A net improvement was witnessed in 2016 as the figure rose to 31 out of the 37 existing ministries. Still in 2016, eight Anti-corruption Units were created in Public administrative establishments, public and semi-public companies and three ministries.

At the moment the 10th series of Rapid Results Initiative in 15 State institutions takes off, the country's judicial anti-corruption arsenal is vigorously on the field. Within a month couple of former managers of State institutions have been arrested and detained specifically at the Kondengui Prison in Yaounde to answer charges related to corruption and misappropriation of public property levied against them.

These actions have been ordered by the Special Criminal Court that has the competence to judge cases of corruption and misappropriation of public property worth more than FCFA 50 million. Other senior State officials are reportedly invited to the institution for preliminary investigation.

More vigour and a new impetus have been given to the actions of the Special Criminal Court by its new President Ndjere Emmanuel. The new Penal Code adopted in 2016 further introduced seven new offences to the country's anti-corruption drive and criminal liability of corporate bodies.

The arrest, detention and judgement of suspected embezzlers of public funds is currently high. Many people have been questioning the results of the fight against corruption, arguing that the imprisonment of embezzlers does not suffice.

Both NACC and other stakeholders in the fight have recommended the revision of regulations relating to seizures and confiscation of stolen property to give it more visibility. They have also recommend the creation of a body specifically responsible for the collection and management of recovered property.