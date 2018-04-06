Tunisia: Municipal Elections 2018 - Isie Announces 2,074 Final Candidate Lists

The Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) announced Thursday in Tunis at a press conference, the candidate lists accepted definitively for the 2018 municipal elections set for May 6th. Candidate lists count 2,074 lists after the addition of 6 lists following the examination of the appeals filed at first instance and on appeal.

The Administrative Court and its regional chambers pronounced on Monday their final decisions on electoral disputes related to the municipal elections.

The Administrative Court had indicated that at least 25 appeals had been examined by that court, broken down as follows:

-Seven appeals filed by party lists

-Nine appeals by independent lists

-Three appeals by coalition lists

-Six appeals by the electoral body.

Some 2,068 lists in the running for the municipal elections were retained and 106 others were invalidated, announced on March 3, 2018, ISIE President Mohamed Mansri Tlili.

The municipal election campaign is scheduled for April 14-May 4 and the vote for May 6. The security and military forces will vote on April 29.

According to the electoral calendar, the announcement of the election results is scheduled for May 7 and the final results for May 9.