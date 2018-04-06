Ghana: The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award 2018 Forum Launched in Accra

press release

The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award 2018 Forum, has been launched by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The Forum, which was introduced into the country as the Head of States Award in November 1967, seeks to challenge and equip many young people between the ages of 14 and 24 years with the appropriate skill set, experiences and values to prepare them for life.

The launch, a precursor to the bigger event later in the year, is a scheme that trains young people to take up tasks that would provide social structure to develop practical and soft skills needed to make them fit into society as responsible patriotic citizens.

Ghana will play host to over 300 delegates, including businessmen from 130 member countries across the world.

Ghana's hosting of Forum 2018, is a recognition of the country as a beacon of hope and a symbol of positive youth development practice through the Head of State Award Scheme.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday, President Akufo-Addo, who is also the Chief Patron of the Forum, reaffirmed his committed to youth development.

President Akufo-Addo said the launch of the forum which coincidentally occurred on his birthday, reinforced his unwavering commitment to the development of the Ghanaian youth and, as such, he had tasked Forum 2018 to target over 500,000 youth by 2020.

Emphasizing his commitment to non-formal education of the Ghanaian youth, the President placed the Head of State Awards Scheme under the direct supervision of the Presidency and pledged to resource it adequately to empower the scheme to reach out to even more youths in all parts of the country.

President Akufo-Addo said young people were the country's future and a bigger asset to the nation and that all should donate to the noble course of empowering the youth for a successful future life.

"I am passionate about young people through policies implemented by my administration over the last 14 months. It is clear that our commitment to investing in young people is not misplaced, as it is the best investment that our country can make," President Akufo-Addo emphasized.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Head of State Award Scheme, Henry Morgan Miniski, disclosed that the Award Scheme in 2016, reached 47, 307 young people.

This, Mr Miniski said, was evident of the team's hard work and commitment to supporting Government in ensuring that the country's youth did not leave school poorly equipped for life.