5 April 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Government Announces 2nd Edition of Christian Pilgrimage

press release By Doris Sodjah And Chantal Aidoo

Government has scheduled the 2nd edition of the Christian Pilgrimage to Israel for August 2018.

At a news conference in Accra, yesterday, the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Kofi Dzamesi, said the Ministry would be facilitating the process for the pilgrimage and would ensure that all operators undertaking the journey to the holy sites were registered with the Ministry at a cost.

Mr Dzamesi noted that many people embarked on these pilgrimages with the pretense of going to see the holy sites only to escape upon arrival in Israel, hence the Ministry would record the number of participants to ensure that persons eligible were same people going to return to help maintain the country's dignity and integrity.

The Minister said the Ministry was targeting 500 participants and that they were expected to purchase registration forms from the Ministry, adding that after filling the forms, participants would be required to go through screening to confirm that they were not exporters trying to re-enter Israel or persons with the intention to escape upon arrival.

On the agreed fee for the pilgrimage, Mr Dzamesi said each person was to pay two thousand seven hundred United States dollars (US $2,700) to cover accommodation and food during the journey.

He said pilgrimage created the environment for people of beliefs to internalize the values and tenets of their religion and apply them to national life for development, but cautioned persons who had the intent of using the exercise as an escape route to reconsider their plans.

