5 April 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Ashanti Kente Cloth Named After President Akufo-Addo

press release By Rex Mainoo Yeboah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was, on Tuesday, honoured with an Ashanti Kente cloth, named "OseadeɛyƆ Akufo-Addo" by the Adanwomase Kente Weavers and Sellers Association.

At a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House, the delegation of Chiefs and Elders of Adanwomase, and the leadership of the Association in the Ashanti Region said the gesture was as a result of the fulfilment of some key promises the President made in the run-up to the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The spokesperson of the delegation and secretary to the Association, Kwame Nyame, said the Adanwomase Kente Weavers and Sellers Association were presenting a specially woven Kente cloth, which was named 'OseadeɛyƆ Akufo-Addo', in his honour for the three major political campaign promises fulfilled, namely the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) Policy, restoration of teaching and nursing trainee allowances, and for establishing the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

On the Free Senior High School Policy, the spokesperson said, the flagship educational policy had brought tremendous relief to parents, guardians and students across the country.

Mr Nyame said they were convinced that the policy would go a long way to ensure that students had broader access to quality education that would guarantee them a better and more secure future.

The delegation also expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for restoring the allowances for teaching and nursing trainees. Consequently, the delegation applauded the President for the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor which, they said, would ensure that corruption and its allied effects were mitigated considerably.

The delegation then expressed their optimism that the 1-District 1-Factory Policy and the 1-Village 1-Dam Project would also be implemented soon. "These will help provide jobs for the teeming youth who have been rendered jobless over the years," he explained.

President Akufo-Addo was grateful for the honour done him and commended the Kente Weaving Industry in Ghana for its contribution to Ghana's national culture and identity.

The President assured the delegation of government's commitment to ensuring that by the end of his four-year mandate, all other promises would be implemented.

