Sudan: Tripartite Meeting On GRED Commences in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Tripartite meeting of Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia on the Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam (GRED) started in Corinthia hotel in Khartoum Thursday , co-headed by the Foreign Ministers of three Countries with participation of Ministers of Irrigation and Security services directors in three countries.

The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, welcomed the participating delegations, the Ethiopian Delegation headed by the Foreign Minister, Workneh Gebeyehu, the Egyptian delegation headed by the Foreign Minister, Dr. Samih Shoukri.

Ghandour, said that the climate is positive for reaching agreement between these countries.