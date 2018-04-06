6 April 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: John Boyega Meets the DreamCatchersDA

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Njideka Agbo

Remember the young dance group dreamcatchersDA that got the world's attention with their dance skills?

Well, Hollywood star John Boyega went to visit them and guess who showed the world they have respect

Watch the tweet below:

🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 lovely to meet these young Nigerian dancers! They are so talented ! #dreamchasersda pic.twitter.com/TxlFUcqRZu

-- John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) April 5, 2018

It was a pleasure meeting you uncle @johnboyega We saw you on TV this morning and we were very happy! #blackexcellence

A post shared by Ikorodu Talented kids 🇳🇬 (@dreamcatchersda) on Apr 4, 2018 at 1:31pm PDT

Read More: Rihanna Replies The Young Nigerian Girls Whose Dance Video She Put Up

Nigeria

What Nigeria Could Achieve With Money Received By Senators As 'Running Cost'

Recently, the senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, revealed that he and his colleagues receive N13.5 million… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.