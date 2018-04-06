Nigeria: John Boyega Meets the DreamCatchersDA

Remember the young dance group dreamcatchersDA that got the world's attention with their dance skills?

Well, Hollywood star John Boyega went to visit them and guess who showed the world they have respect

Watch the tweet below:

🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 lovely to meet these young Nigerian dancers! They are so talented ! #dreamchasersda pic.twitter.com/TxlFUcqRZu

-- John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) April 5, 2018

It was a pleasure meeting you uncle @johnboyega We saw you on TV this morning and we were very happy! #blackexcellence

A post shared by Ikorodu Talented kids 🇳🇬 (@dreamcatchersda) on Apr 4, 2018 at 1:31pm PDT

