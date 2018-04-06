Nigeria: Service Gets 13 Fire-Fighting Trucks, Lagos Boosts Road Repairs With New Equipment

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) in Lagos yesterday took delivery of 23 fire-fighting trucks to equip its men for the protection of lives and property of Nigerians. Inaugurating the equipment, the Minister for Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Rahman Danbazzau (rtd), said the Federal Government had last December procured 10 fire-fighting trucks for the FFS in Abuja.

"Two years ago when I was here, there was no functional equipment. This place was an eyesore and being a central place in the heart of Lagos. Though Lagos State government made an attempt to do something too," the minister said.

Dambazzau said the federal government would not only focus on purchasing equipment but would also pay attention to the welfare of personnel. He urged the service to focus on training to improve the response time of fire fighters and maintain the equipment, which were purchased with public funds.

"Two weeks ago, the federal government approved the procurement of a simulation equipment which will give personnel training opportunity." He urged the fire fighters to be professional in their duties despite the fact that the fire service was a risky business.

Earlier, Controller-General, FFS, Mr. Joseph Anebi, said the delivery of the trucks symbolized additional efforts aimed at complementing efforts of state fire services. "We have been able to create a good relationship with the various state fire services to ensure partnership for efficient service delivery to Nigerians.

"In the area of training and capacity building, the service had upgraded the National Fire Academy to a degree awarding institution by affiliating it with Nigeria Defence Academy."

He added that a training school had also been established in Minna, Niger State, for the training of junior fire officers.

Mr. Olisa Machie, FFS Commanding Officer in Lagos State, thanked the federal government for the support and gave assurance that the equipment would be maintained and utilised effectively.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC) has acquired three road printer paving stone laying machines to enhance road construction and maintenance in the state. To date, the LSPWC has rehabilitated 675 roads across the five divisions of the state. The LSPWC Head Mechanical, Engr. Gbenga Ogunlewe, who led a team of operators to the training ground, said the machines were procured to enhance road construction and improve quality of work done at construction sites.

According to him, the machines were purchased to work on water-logged areas where asphalt will not be suitable. Special Adviser to the governor, Temidayo Erinle, applauded the vision of Governor Ambode towards the procurement of the equipment to ensure Lagosians enjoy motorable roads all year round.

He urged Lagos residents to keep faith with the present administration, assuring them of optimal performance of the corporation in the area of road maintenance and rehabilitation.