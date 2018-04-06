6 April 2018

UN News Service

Sierra Leone: UN Chief Applauds the Country for Peaceful Elections - Congratulates New President

Photo: Olivia Acland
A supporter of Julius Maada Bio and the Sierra Leone People's Party wears green paint, the party's color, outside of SLPP headquarters in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres took note of the announcement by the National Electoral Commission on 4 April of the final results of the presidential run-off election in Sierra Leone, the UN Spokesman said Thursday.

"He congratulates Mr. Julius Maada Bio on his election as the next President of the Republic of Sierra Leone and all the candidates for their contributions to the successful outcome of the electoral process," said Stéphane Dujarric.

"He also applauds the people of Sierra Leone for the sense of responsibility that they have demonstrated in successfully completing the elections in a peaceful manner," added the spokesperson.

The UN Spokesman said that Mr. Guterres commended the efforts of "the national, regional and international electoral observation teams" as well as those of his "Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohammed Ibn Chambas."

According to media reports, the election went to a second round after neither of the candidates achieved the required 55 per cent of the ballot in the first round.

As some African outlets have reported alleged electoral malpractices, the Secretary-General appeals for continued calm and stresses the need for all stakeholders to seek redress of any grievances that could arise through established legal means.

"The Secretary-General reiterates the support of the United Nations to the new Government in consolidating peace and pursuing sustainable development," the Spokesman concluded.

