5 April 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Harat Transportation Company Meeting Public Demand

Mendefera — The Harat transportation Company in the Southern region is exerting effort to meet the demand of the public by deploying over 90 big and small buses.

The head of the branch office in the region, Mr. Ahmed Ali said that 64 buses are providing daily transportation service from varied areas in the region to Asmara in addition to 27 buses within the region.

Mr. Ahmed reiterated that the renovation of the roads linking Tera-Emni-Dekemhare, Emni-Haili-Adi-Behailai, Dekemhare-Tsorena and Endagergis-Maimine are significantly contributing in the success of the provision of transportation service.

Indicating that the company is providing transportation service with fair price, the beneficiaries called for the deployment of more buses.

Read the original article on Shabait.

