5 April 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: 14th YPFDJ Conference Concludes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The 14th YPFDJ Conference in Europe that was underway from 29 March to 2 April under the theme "My Role in Endowing Eritrea's Professional and Economic Capacity" concluded by adopting concluding statement.

At the conference in which senior Eritrean delegation, Ambassadors, representatives of national and public associations from Europe, Africa, America and the Middle East as well as friends of Eritrea took part, research papers focusing on the progress of the national development endeavors and professional and economic contribution of the youth were presented.

Extensive discussion was also conducted on the activities and objectives of the organization vis-à-vis the objective situation in the homeland, on economic development priorities as well as the over all participation of the youth in the Diaspora.

The conference also adopted that the Central Committee spearhead the activities of the YPFDJ in terms of strengthening participation in the national development programs, resilience in foiling the external conspiracies against the Homeland as well as proper utilization of the expertise of the youth.

In the same vein, the national and public associations in the South-East of the US conducted its annual conference in Atlanta under the theme "Our Future is Bright: Let's Add Momentum to Our Development".

At the conference discussion was conducted pertaining the strengths and challenges of the associations.

The Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet gave extensive briefing as regards the Diplomatic activity of the Government of Eritrea and its progress as well as the contribution of nationals in the Diaspora in the national development drives.

The participants of the conference contributed 13,130 Dollars for the procurement of 101 eBook Readers for students in the homeland.

Eritrea

Why Asmara Puts Algiers Agreement in Face of Ethiopia's Call for Talks

Following FDRE Prime Minister's call on Eritrea to reciprocate to Addis Ababa's readiness to engage in peace talks and… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.